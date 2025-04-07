Gutsy Fuzile lauded despite failed Kazakhstan bid
East London star starts well in the first rounds but loses on points against unbeaten Zaurbek
East London boxing star Azinga Fuzile’s quest to take a short cut to a world title shot may have failed after he lost in Kazakhstan, but his handlers were happy with his performance against unbeaten Sultan Zaurbek at the weekend...
