Tyirha allays concerns over fighting twice in two weeks
Nhlanhla Tyirha’s camp has allayed fears that he is gambling by taking two fights in the space of two weeks, starting with the one against Phumlani Maloni at East London’s Christian Centre on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.