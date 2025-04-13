Boxing Mecca

Mixed reactions to Hem’s world youth title win

Duncan village fighter on backfoot for much of the clash against Ghana’s Zile

By MESULI ZIFO - 13 April 2025

There were mixed opinions on whether Duncan Village rising star Siyabulela Hem had deserved the unanimous decision win he was handed in his WBO youth junior-featherweight title clash against John Zile of Ghana at the Abbotsford Christian Centre in East London on Friday...

