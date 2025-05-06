How US trainer Adams’ death was felt in EL
American boxing trainer Kenny Adams’ death in April has been mourned worldwide, but his impact in Mdantsane will leave imprints that will remain forever for different reasons...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.