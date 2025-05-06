Young SA champ Teyisi dares all to try to topple him
Rising star issues challenge through his promoter, three weeks after out-duelling Abongile Jacob in a fiery battle in East London
With just one defence of his SA junior-flyweight belt, fast-rising Mdantsane southpaw Siseko Teyisi has dared anyone looking to topple him to try their luck...
