Nxayiphi throws last dice in boxing title clash
Moment of truth for Mdantsane fighter against Sotomela on Saturday
Every boxer goes to a title fight with endless promises of righting the wrongs, and Mdantsane’s Theo Nxayiphi is no exception ahead of his IBF Africa flyweight title clash against Frank Sotomela at Carnival City, Brakpan, on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.