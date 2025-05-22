WBC warns Kuse of risking world eliminator with non-title bout
Mdantsane boxer could face disqualification with a loss or suffer injury
The decision by Mdantsane boxer Siyakholwa Kuse to proceed with his non-title bout against dangerous Filipino Samuel Salva, despite being approved to contest for the WBC world title eliminator, has left detractors baffled, with even those close to him questioning his wisdom...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.