Boxing Mecca

WBC warns Kuse of risking world eliminator with non-title bout

Mdantsane boxer could face disqualification with a loss or suffer injury

By MESULI ZIFO - 22 May 2025

The decision by Mdantsane boxer Siyakholwa Kuse to proceed with his non-title bout against dangerous Filipino Samuel Salva, despite being approved to contest for the WBC world title eliminator, has left detractors baffled, with even those close to him questioning his wisdom...

