Spotlight on Batyi bout after boardroom battle
Never-say-die attitude will be on display against Sibisi at Orient Theatre
After boardroom shenanigans threatened to floor Sunday’s tournament marking the reopening of the Orient Theatre, the focus has shifted to ring action with SA featherweight champion Zolisa Batyi vying for the fifth defence of his crown against Lindelani Sibisi...
