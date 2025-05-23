Boxing Mecca

Spotlight on Batyi bout after boardroom battle

Never-say-die attitude will be on display against Sibisi at Orient Theatre

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 23 May 2025

After boardroom shenanigans threatened to floor Sunday’s tournament marking the reopening of the Orient Theatre, the focus has shifted to ring action with SA featherweight champion Zolisa Batyi vying for the fifth defence of his crown against Lindelani Sibisi...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'South Africa's problem is not race, but it is crime' Losi to Trump
"We have many deaths, but it’s across the board not just white farmers"- Rupert ...