Kuse promises fireworks under new handlers
Mdantsane southpaw faces dangerous opponent in Samuel Salva of the Philippines
Mdantsane’s Siyakholwa Kuse has promised to produce fireworks in his first fight under new handlers when he makes a ring return at Emperors Palace on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.