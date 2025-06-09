Cafu dedicates unification clash to retired Japanese foe
Duncan Village’s Phumelela Cafu has dedicated his July 19 world unification clash against Jesse Rodriguez to his previous opponent, Kosei Tanaka, after the Japanese boxer announced his retirement from the sport owing to persistent eye injuries...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.