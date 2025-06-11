WBC bridgerweight champion Kevin Lerena returns to the heavyweight class next month on a huge card at the Wembley Arena in London that will feature the division’s undefeated star Oleksandr Usyk.
The 33-year-old takes on Briton Lawrence Okolie, 32, for the WBC silver heavyweight belt, a stepping stone to Usyk.
The July 19 matchup, announced on Wednesday, makes for a huge night for South African boxing, with the country’s only other mainstream world champion, WBO junior-bantamweight title-holder Phumelela Cafu, facing WBC holder Jesse Rodriguez in a unification contest in Frisco, Texas.
Lerena and Okolie were supposed to fight for the bridgerweight crown Lerena now owns, but that failed to materialise after the Briton opted to move up to heavyweight.
Lerena, who was subsequently awarded the bridgerweight belt, which he defended in Pretoria last month, has had a few forays into the heavyweight division, losing by third-round stoppage to Daniel Dubois in 2022 and dropping a points decision to Australian Justis Huni in March last year.
His challenge against Briton Dubois took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a bill topped by then WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury.
Lerena has 31 wins, 15 inside the distance, and three losses, while Okolie is 21-1 (16 KOs).
In the main fight IBF champion Dubois, who beat Anthony Joshua in his last outing, takes on Usyk, owner of the WBC, WBA and WBO belts, in a unification.
The two fought in 2023, when Usyk won by stoppage in the ninth round.
Kevin Lerena heads to London's Wembley for heavyweight dust-up
Sports reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
WBC bridgerweight champion Kevin Lerena returns to the heavyweight class next month on a huge card at the Wembley Arena in London that will feature the division’s undefeated star Oleksandr Usyk.
The 33-year-old takes on Briton Lawrence Okolie, 32, for the WBC silver heavyweight belt, a stepping stone to Usyk.
The July 19 matchup, announced on Wednesday, makes for a huge night for South African boxing, with the country’s only other mainstream world champion, WBO junior-bantamweight title-holder Phumelela Cafu, facing WBC holder Jesse Rodriguez in a unification contest in Frisco, Texas.
Lerena and Okolie were supposed to fight for the bridgerweight crown Lerena now owns, but that failed to materialise after the Briton opted to move up to heavyweight.
Lerena, who was subsequently awarded the bridgerweight belt, which he defended in Pretoria last month, has had a few forays into the heavyweight division, losing by third-round stoppage to Daniel Dubois in 2022 and dropping a points decision to Australian Justis Huni in March last year.
His challenge against Briton Dubois took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a bill topped by then WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury.
Lerena has 31 wins, 15 inside the distance, and three losses, while Okolie is 21-1 (16 KOs).
In the main fight IBF champion Dubois, who beat Anthony Joshua in his last outing, takes on Usyk, owner of the WBC, WBA and WBO belts, in a unification.
The two fought in 2023, when Usyk won by stoppage in the ninth round.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos