Boxing Mecca

BSA yet to resolve government-funded show fiasco amid new deal

Gingxana demands to be paid purse as he was not responsible for bout not taking place

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 12 June 2025

Boxing SA is yet to resolve the fiasco surrounding the downgrading of the government-funded tournament in March amid the excitement over the renewal of the deal with another R1.2m last weekend...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Ukraine brings home bodies of 1,212 soldiers killed in Russian war | REUTERS
Israel deports Greta Thunberg after seizing Gaza aid boat | REUTERS