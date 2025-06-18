Lejaka promises to stick around and fix BSA woes
Debt by promoters remains elephant in the room, says new CEO
New Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka has allayed fears that he might jump ship again, as he did five years ago when he left the position to join the government...
