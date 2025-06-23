While experts are warning Ngxeke to stay away from Junto Nakatani, who recently added the IBF crown to his WBC reign after beating compatriot Ryosuke Nishida a fortnight ago, Cafu says Ngxeke would hold his own against the unbeaten dual champion.
“Junto is good, but he has been able to overwhelm his opponents because of his height advantage, and if he were to face Ngxeke, he would not have such an advantage because Ngxeke is also tall.
“Ngxeke’s style might catch Junto off his stride.”
Cafu was Ngxeke’s training partner at the Xaba gymnasium, with the pair engaging in numerous sparring sessions.
“He used to give me tough sparring sessions, so I know how good he is,” he said.
“In fact, he helped me refine my technique, and I credit him for playing a role in me becoming a world champion.”
Ngxeke and Cafu fought to a draw in the early stages of their careers before becoming stablemates.
Cafu is scheduled to face Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez in a WBO, WBC and Ring junior bantamweight title unification in Frisco, US on July 19.
Ngxeke’s clash against Gamboa will be for the WBO intercontinental and IBF international bantamweight titles as his handlers sagaciously position him for a crack at any world title.
The fight was postponed from last Friday when Ngxeke suffered an unspecified illness.
Besides the draw against Cafu, Ngxeke has a single loss in 17 bouts, while Gamboa, who goes by the “Pitbull' moniker, has lost twice in 28 outings.
Cafu backs Ngxeke to break Japanese grip
If I could win world title, so can he, says ex-world champ
Image: THEO JEPTHA
Landile Ngxeke has received backing from his former stablemate, Phumelela Cafu, to follow in his footsteps and win a world title.
Ngxeke will meet Mexican Eric Gamboa at the Orient Theatre on Sunday.
The fight will be the last for the Sada-born boxer before he engages in a bout with world title connotations.
While he is rated in lofty spots by all four major world bodies, with the WBO listing him third, Ngxeke’s world title shot will be determined in Japan, which controls all world champions in the bantamweight division.
But Cafu does not see that as a problem, saying his former foe-turned-friend could go to the Asian country and bring back a world title.
Cafu did the impossible by going to Japan to dethrone long-standing four-division world champion Kosei Tanaka for the WBO junior bantamweight title in October.
Though the fight was close and could have gone either way, Cafu was given the outcome, proving the judging in Japan is fair.
“I know the Japanese are dominating the bantamweight division, meaning Ngxeke will have to go to the Land of the Rising Sun for his day in the sun, but he can do it,” he said.
“If I was able to do it, why not him? Japan has fair officiating and friendly people.”
