Gamboa team arrives in East London ahead of Ngxeke clash
Tough Mexican signals determination to advance his world title aspirations by giving himself plenty of time to acclimatise
Mexican boxer Eric Gamboa has underlined his determination to break the hearts of East London fans by beating Landile Ngxeke on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.