Booi, who suffered a knockout loss against Ndabezintle Phiri that forced him to move up a division, notched up his second win in the junior-bantamweight where he has vaulted into position for an SA title shot.
He is already rated second for the vacant title, which he is expected to contest against KwaZulu-Natal’s Ntethelelo Magcaba.
There were mixed reactions when local judges scored the junior-flyweight clash between KwaZulu-Natal’s Mfanuvele Ntuli and Gcobani Mdeliswa a draw despite Ntuli appearing to have done enough to win.
Returning to the scene of his knockout loss to Siseko Teyisi in an SA junior-flyweight title clash in December, Ntuli was the busier of the two and landed points-scoring blows, though they were mostly swings.
Three-fight novice Mdeliswa had his moments with the fight having ebbed and flowed, but mostly fighting reactively.
Spurred on by the crowd, Mdeliswa often wobbled his more illustrious foe but was slow to go for the kill.
But Ntuli’s work rate and swings seemed to give him an edge, with the judges’ scorecards all over the show as they read 58-56 for Mdeliswa, 59-56 for Ntuli and 56-56.
Early bout results were: Avuma Ngcongolo W6 Sinalo Jonas (junior bantam), Aphelele Mackenzie KO1 Sethu Ngqukuvana (fly), Lelethu Mzule W6 Siphamandla Manqata (junior light).
Gingqi wins ABU title in scrappy bout
Image: MARK ANDREWS
SA junior-lightweight champion Asanda Gingqi added an African Boxing Union title to his collection when he beat Tanzanian Tony Rashid at East London’s Orient Theatre on Sunday.
The bout was scrappy and devolved into a clinchfest, forcing veteran referee Simpiwe Mbini to work overtime.
Gingqi would surprisingly slip into a clinch when he had Rashid in trouble.
Rashid, who fought from a southpaw stance, would tangle with the local and stumble to the canvas without being hit.
Gingqi had an edge technique but was surprisingly drawn into the Tanzanian’s sloppy fighting style, with the bout at times degenerating into an unwatchable tussle.
All three judges voted for Gingqi, with scores of 96-94, 97-94, 97-93.
Former amateur standout Moyisi Booi continued with his devastating form in the new division when he knocked out Siphosethu Mhlahlo in two rounds of their junior-bantamweight clash.
Gingqi fuelled by revenge in ABU title clash
Booi, who suffered a knockout loss against Ndabezintle Phiri that forced him to move up a division, notched up his second win in the junior-bantamweight where he has vaulted into position for an SA title shot.
He is already rated second for the vacant title, which he is expected to contest against KwaZulu-Natal’s Ntethelelo Magcaba.
There were mixed reactions when local judges scored the junior-flyweight clash between KwaZulu-Natal’s Mfanuvele Ntuli and Gcobani Mdeliswa a draw despite Ntuli appearing to have done enough to win.
Returning to the scene of his knockout loss to Siseko Teyisi in an SA junior-flyweight title clash in December, Ntuli was the busier of the two and landed points-scoring blows, though they were mostly swings.
Three-fight novice Mdeliswa had his moments with the fight having ebbed and flowed, but mostly fighting reactively.
Spurred on by the crowd, Mdeliswa often wobbled his more illustrious foe but was slow to go for the kill.
But Ntuli’s work rate and swings seemed to give him an edge, with the judges’ scorecards all over the show as they read 58-56 for Mdeliswa, 59-56 for Ntuli and 56-56.
Early bout results were: Avuma Ngcongolo W6 Sinalo Jonas (junior bantam), Aphelele Mackenzie KO1 Sethu Ngqukuvana (fly), Lelethu Mzule W6 Siphamandla Manqata (junior light).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos