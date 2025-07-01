Boxing Mecca

Mexican ‘Pit Bull’ fails to maul Ngxeke into defeat

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 01 July 2025

A Mexican pit bull was on the prowl at East London’s Orient Theatre on Sunday evening, but besides leaving Landile Ngxeke bruised, it could not maul him into defeat...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep96 | GWM P300, Lexus IS350, Toyota RAV4, Isuzu MU-X, Honda ...
North Korea finishes building landmark tourist zone: state media | REUTERS