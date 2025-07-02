Boxing Mecca

Ndongeni in big IBA Turkiye boxing event

KwaBhaca fighter taking on unbeaten Hovhannes Bachkov in bid to get shot at world title

By MESULI ZIFO - 02 July 2025

KwaBhaca boxer Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni will continue his quest to finally get a world title shot when he takes on yet another unbeaten opponent, Hovhannes Bachkov, in a junior-welterweight clash at Rixos Tersane Istanbul in Turkiye on Wednesday...

