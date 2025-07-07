Boxing Mecca

Cafu heads for US vowing to upset Rodriguez’s November fight plans

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 07 July 2025

Duncan Village star Phumelela Cafu left for the US at the weekend, determined to upset Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez’s post-unification fight plans after the American scheduled another bout in November...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

We have the capacity you don't know, of fighting if and when we have to fight - ...
KwaZulu-Natal Special Operational Briefing