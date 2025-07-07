Cafu heads for US vowing to upset Rodriguez’s November fight plans
Duncan Village star Phumelela Cafu left for the US at the weekend, determined to upset Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez’s post-unification fight plans after the American scheduled another bout in November...
