Boxing Mecca

Father backs Cafu despite heavy odds

My son is super-confident of upsetting Rodriguez’s plans, ex-fighter says

By MESULI ZIFO - 17 July 2025

The odds might be stacked against Duncan Village star Phumelela Cafu in his world unification title clash against Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, but his father and ex-fighter Tembisile Mfazwe is confident his son will shock the world on Saturday...

