Pacquiao latest boxer to risk legacy for lure of the ring

Manny Pacquiao's return to the ring at the weekend after a four-year hiatus marked the latest example of a boxer well past his prime who could not resist the temptation of the squared circle and a chance to add to his competitive legacy.

The 46-year-old Filipino came out of retirement on Saturday to fight Mario Barrios in Las Vegas but fell short of breaking his own record as the oldest-ever welterweight champion as the American boxer escaped with a majority draw.

Fights involving boxers like Pacquiao, who is one of the sport's all-time greats, used to dominate headlines and attract a who's who of celebrities ringside but there was considerably less buzz around his latest foray into the ring.

“He's a tremendously meaningful fighter, but is this a meaningful fight? Not really,” International Boxing Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Lampley told Reuters ahead of the fight. “He's 46 years old. He's been away from the ring for four years. Do I need to say more?”

Despite returning to the ring at an advanced age against a boxer 16 years younger than him, Pacquiao put up a valiant effort and even looked to have had the upper hand until late in the bout when Barrios turned up the aggression.