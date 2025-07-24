Lack of funding forces East London boxers to fight in Gauteng
Latest blow is moving SA mini-flyweight title clash between Ngxaka and Gqola to Johannesburg
The hosting of boxing tournaments in the Buffalo City Metro was dealt yet another blow after the SA mini-flyweight title clash between champion Mthokozisi Ngxaka and Thinumzi Gqola was moved to Johannesburg...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.