Boxing Mecca

Tete still vows to make ring return after lengthy ban

Mdantsane boxer aiming for another world title in junior-featherweight division

Premium
By MESULI  ZIFO - 25 July 2025

With one year remaining before completing his lengthy ban, former two-division world champion Zolani Tete insists he will return to the ring and vie for another world title...

