Boxing Mecca

Guild Theatre to host first boxing show

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 29 July 2025

The determination to buck the trend of development boxing tournaments taking place in the townships has led KayB Promotions to take their show to the Guild Theatre...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Tunisians protest against president on anniversary of his power grab
US halts visa processing at embassy in Niamey, Niger