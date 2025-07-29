Boxing Mecca

Wellem’s manager steps aside from SA title-stripping row

I warned him about ramifications of fighting in Tanzania, says Zingelwa

By MESULI ZIFO - 29 July 2025

The management of East London boxer Asemahle Wellem distanced themselves from his defiance campaign of fighting in Tanzania without authorisation which led to his being stripped of the SA super-middleweight title last week...

