Gingxana shrugs off title fiasco, zeroes in on ring return
East London fighter hell-bent on reigniting his career, starting with Sunday’s showdown against Ndibulele Ngqamaza
East London boxer Hlumelo Gingxana has put the provincial title fiasco behind him and is itching to pick up his career, starting with a clash against Ndibulele Ngqamaza at East London’s Guild Theatre on Sunday...
