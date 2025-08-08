Sigqibo uses Tanzanian foe to relaunch career
Duncan Village boxer Yanga Sigqibo will again seek Tanzanian assistance in a quest to revive his career when he faces Msabaha Salum Msabah at East London’s Orient Theatre on August 31...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.