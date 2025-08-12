Gqola vows to topple Ngxaka in battle of East Cape boxers
Thinumzi Gqola’s name may yet to resonate with boxing fans in East London, but the Duncan Village star is looking to launch his career on the biggest stage in Johannesburg when he challenges for the SA mini-flyweight title on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.