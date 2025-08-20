Boxing Mecca

Olympic dream revived for SA boxing

Annual meeting drafts qualification strategy focusing on Los Angeles 2028

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 20 August 2025

SA boxing’s quest to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Games took a giant step forward at the weekend, with  the newly elected SA National Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) leadership pledging to accelerate the country’s Olympic return. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Food Influencers HIT BY CAR Mid-Vlog While INSIDE Restaurant
Rebels armed with machetes kill at least 52 in eastern Congo |REUTERS WARNING: ...