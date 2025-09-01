Sigqibo crowns show debut with victory in ring return
The promotional debut of Ground Up Sports Promotion at East London’s Orient Theatre on Sunday proved a knockout as it delivered thrilling bouts capped by boxers entering the professional set-up for the first time...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.