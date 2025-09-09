Tyirha’s world ranking quest dealt a blow as Canoy turns down rematch
Nhlanhla Tyirha’s big chance to leap to the upper echelons of world ratings was dealt a blow when a proposed clash against Filipino Joey Canoy fell through after Canoy refused to take it...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.