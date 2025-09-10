Boxing Mecca

Eastern Cape boxers win big in Russia

Ayabonga Meko and Oyisa Wanga pull off impressive victories at Eurasian Dauria Cup championships

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 10 September 2025

Rising amateur boxers Ayabonga Meko and Oyisa Wanga cemented their mettle as SA’s best by cruising to impressive victories in the Eurasian Dauria Cup championships in Russia on Tuesday...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa answers oral questions in the National Assembly
50 Years of an Icon: Polo Project Drift — The Film