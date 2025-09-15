Eastern Cape boxer Meko in historic gold medal win in Russia
Eastern Cape’s Ayabonga Meko made history when he became the first SA boxer to win a gold medal at the youth level in Europe after his feat at the Eurasian Dauria Cup in Chita, Russia, at the weekend...
