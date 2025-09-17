Gold medallist Meko given a hero’s welcome
Triumphant 18-year-old lauded on arrival by Eastern Cape boxing fans after historic feat at Eurasian Dauria Cup youth championships
Cheers of “and the newwww” reverberated through Gqeberha’s Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport on Tuesday as scores of people welcomed gold medal hero Ayabonga Meko before he was whisked away to an official reception at the Sarah Baartman municipality offices on Tuesday...
