East London boxers dazzle in title victories
Crowd at packed Orient Theatre treated to some thrilling action
Siseko Teyisi took a step closer to the world rankings after capturing the IBF Intercontinental junior-flyweight title with a unanimous points victory over Filipino Elmar Zamora at East London’s Orient Theatre on Sunday...
