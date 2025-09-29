Boxing Mecca

East London boxers dazzle in title victories

Crowd at packed Orient Theatre treated to some thrilling action

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 29 September 2025

Siseko Teyisi took a step closer to the world rankings after capturing the IBF Intercontinental junior-flyweight title with a unanimous points victory over Filipino Elmar Zamora at East London’s Orient Theatre on Sunday...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

SA awaits Guinness record for biggest braai attempt
Dallas shooting suspect sought to terrorize ICE agents | REUTERS