Ngxeke defection takes new twist
IBF approves boxer to contend for bantamweight title amid objection
The saga over Landile Ngxeke’s boxing defection took another twist on Wednesday when his new team announced his approval to contest for the vacant IBF bantamweight title on the same day his former promoter submitted an objection for signing with another management camp...
