Kuse aiming to rain on Filipino’s parade

Trainer confident that Mdantsane boxer will lift world title in Manila

By MESULI ZIFO - 15 October 2025

Veteran Gauteng boxing trainer Manny Fernandez is banking on repeating the upset he engineered more than two decades ago when he guides Mdantsane’s Siyakholwa Kuse on a mission-impossible world title clash in the Philippines in two weeks...

