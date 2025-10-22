Boxing Mecca

Kuse jets out to realise world title dream

Mdantsane fighter undeterred by underdog tag in upcoming battle for coveted WBC mini-flyweight belt against Filipino Melvin Jerusalem

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 22 October 2025

Mdantsane’s Siyakholwa Kuse jetted out to the Philippines on Tuesday with the double mission of realising his world title dream and breaking the curse of Eastern Cape boxers never having won a WBC title...

