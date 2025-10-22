Kuse jets out to realise world title dream
Mdantsane fighter undeterred by underdog tag in upcoming battle for coveted WBC mini-flyweight belt against Filipino Melvin Jerusalem
Mdantsane’s Siyakholwa Kuse jetted out to the Philippines on Tuesday with the double mission of realising his world title dream and breaking the curse of Eastern Cape boxers never having won a WBC title...
