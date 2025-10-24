Xatyana targets Magwaza’s Eastern Cape belt
Power puncher ready to unleash in Gqeberha bout
The last time Ayabulela Xatyana was in the boxing ring, the spectators held their breath, praying for the recovery of his opponent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.