Boxing Mecca

East London boxers too good for Bay rivals

Ayabulela Xatyana star performer with defeat of Sanele Magwaza at Lillian Ngoyi Hall show

By MESULI ZIFO - 26 October 2025

East London boxers cemented their dominance over their Nelson Mandela Bay counterparts when they romped to emphatic stoppage victories at the Lillian Ngoyi Hall in Kwazakhele on Saturday...

