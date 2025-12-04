Sigwela motivated to emulate stablemate in Dubai champs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Masibulele Sigwela is one of SA boxers competing at IBA world championships in Dubai

Aspiring boxer Masibulele Sigwela is confident of emulating the heroics of his stablemate, Ayabonga Meko, by winning gold at the world amateur male championships punching off in Dubai on Thursday.

Sigwela is one four boxers representing SA at the global event which was scheduled to start on Wednesday and continue until Saturday next week involving boxers from 48 countries.

It will culminate in an International Boxing Association (IBA) congress as well as the association’s sanctioned professional bouts featuring world titles at the Duty Free Tennis Stadium next Friday.

Two of the world titles will see Mdantsane’s Thulani Mbenge defending his IBO welterweight belt against Russian Vadim Musaev and the WBA regular heavyweight title clash between Russian Murat Gassiev and Kubrat Pulev from Bulgaria.

However, Sigwela is determined to leave his mark on the world stage by winning a share of the €8.32m (R165m) prize money on offer.

Already, Meko set the tone when he won the gold medal at the Eurasian Dauria Cup in Chita, Russia, in September.

The trainer of both boxers, Siyabulela Makala, who polishes their craft at the Modern Boxing Club at KwaNojoli (formerly Somerset East), promised the country another gold medallist in Sigwela.

“I have utmost confidence in Sigwela to repeat the feat and bring a gold medal from Dubai,” he said.

“You know all my boxers give their all in international championships as Skorobho [Meko] proved in Russia and his feat is motivating Sigwela to also go for gold.”

Sigwela will compete in the 57kg class, the same weight category Meko ruled in the youth championships in Russia.

Other members of the SA team which left on Sunday led by coach Nkosinathi Hlatshwayo, are Zesande Mbatha who will compete at 63.5kg, Simamkele Damesi at 67kg and Blessings Nziyana at 71kg.

Sigwela was forced to settle for bronze at the African championships in the Seychelles when he suffered a cut in the semifinals, preventing him from progressing further in June.

While he could not bring the gold medal home due to injury, Makala said his charge was double motivated to make up for the disappointment in the Seychelles with an even bigger accolade.

“He was on his way to winning the gold medal in the Seychelles when he suffered an injury but this time he will get his dues on the biggest stage.”

