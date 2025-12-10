Purse dispute blights government-funded shows

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sports department official Ntosh Satula belts Mthokozisi Ngxaka in one of the government funded development tournaments.

The provincial government boxing development programme has been rocked by purse dispute challenges ahead of its resumption with the first tournament in Ginsberg in two weeks.

Boxing SA selected five promoters who will benefit from the R1.2m government funding for the financial year, with Fireworks Promotions staging the first tournament at the Ginsberg Community Hall on December 21.

Other promoters whose proposals were successful are KM Sports which will present its show in Mthatha on January 31, Pepzin Promotions in Komani on February 7, Last Born Promotions in Peddie on February 22 and Le Ranen Promotions in Port Alfred on March 7, while the allocation for Nelson Mandela Bay is to be decided.

However, the programme is again facing a purse dispute fiasco, with some promoters accused of underpaying boxers.

The Provincial Manager’s Association appealed to Boxing SA to enforce minimum purses for boxers, citing the broken promises in previous editions.

Association chair Thulani Mhlubulwana said the minimum purses for this financial year of the development programme were still below par despite the previous agreement to hike them.

“We observed that the purses were still below standard for this financial year’s funding despite raising these issues before,” he said.

Mhlubulwana said the association held a meeting with BSA about this matter, and a solution was promised.

“But we have realised that the tournament in Ginsberg will pay boxers the same purses we challenged as below standard.”

Mhlubulwana said the boxers had been advised not to sign fight contracts until the matter had been attended to, with matchmaker Luyanda Kana already being informed not to force boxers to sign.

BSA chief operations officer Mandla Ntlanganiso confirmed the meeting with the association and promised steps to resolve the matter.

Ntlanganiso said a meeting was scheduled late on Tuesday with the association as well as the provincial promoters’ association to attend to the matter.

“We will meet with all the parties involved and find common ground,” he said.

While figures are still being kept under wraps, managers are peeved by promoters still paying boxers R6,000 in four-round bouts despite the R2,500 per round agreement.

Mhlubulwana insisted that some promoters were already abiding by the agreement while others were refusing to follow suit.

Fireworks Promotions, which will stage the tournament in Ginsberg, confirmed the dispute but insisted the decision lay with BSA.

“I feel promoters are the hardest hit in this programme because their share from this R1.2m is simply not enough to cover all the expenses incurred,” Fireworks boss Mlungisi Siyo said.

The matter comes as the boxing fraternity is still waiting for the fulfilment of promises made by sports minister Gayton McKenzie to subsidise boxers’ purses by R10,000.

McKenzie made the promise, which also included subsidising ring officials with R2,000, at a function honouring former and present SA champions with their outstanding SA belts in Pretoria in March.

However, BSA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka said the regulatory body was still waiting for the funds from the department, which was yet to get the green light from the National Treasury.

“Remember, BSA is a public entity, so whatever money comes to it, the National Treasury must also approve,” he said in a radio interview.

