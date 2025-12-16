Trio rebounds to wins to boost SA title quest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lakhe Promotions boss Mandilakhe Sontlaba stands between Wonke Tini and Zolisa Batyi before their clash at Hemingways Mall.

Three boxers with previous SA title connotations rebounded to winning ways at Tsogo Sun in Hemingways Mall boosting their chances of getting another bite at the pie.

Leading the pack was former SA featherweight champion Zolisa Batyi who displayed great tenacity in outpointing tough as teak Awonke Tini in a firefight in Lakhe Promotion debut show on Tuesday.

Batyi, from Nxarhuni near Mdantsane was fighting for the first time since surrendering his crown to KwaZulu-Natal’s Lindelani Sibisi via a 10th round knock out loss in May.

Not to be left behind was Mthatha’s Lusizo Manzana who scored a good win over Aphiwe Rasmeni to cement his status as one of the leading contenders to contest for the soon-to-be vacant SA bantamweight title.

Rated third Manzana lost the title to Landile Ngxeke due to a shoulder injury-induced fourth round stoppage in December 2023.

With Ngxeke expected to vacate the title as he chases for a world title shot after falling short in Mexico when he was stopped in seven round by Jose Salas Reyes for the IBF belt at the weekend, Manzana boosted his chances of contesting the crown.

SA junior flyweight contender Abongile Jacob also rebounded to the win column when he scraped by veteran Siphamandla Baleni since failing in title challenge against current champion Siseko Teyisi in April.

The tournament, a first to be staged at the venue, drew a sizeable and vocal crowd with the bouts reciprocating the loud cheering.

Other results: Enath Stelle TKO6 Sibusiso Mkolo (jnr bantam); Luyanda Ntwanambi D6 Luxolo Ngingutho (fly); Mhlanganisi Sogcwayi W6 Lindokuhle Dlamini (jnr light); Kamvaa Gqotso W4 Siyavuya Sinqana (jnr fly); Xhanti Jezu W4 Steven Wyngaard (bantam); Sivenathi Nomtayi D4 Randari Oguttu (jnr light).

Daily Dispatch