WATCH | Namibian Errikie makes KO specialist taste his medicine

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Errikie Errikie from Nambia made short work of Lonwabo Sizani to take the WBC Super Featherweight title at the Guild Theatre over the weekend. Picture ALAN EASON

Unheralded Namibian Errikie “ShotGun“ Errikie plunged the Guild Theatre into silence on Saturday when he scored a fourth-round upset knockout of previously unbeaten star Lonwabo Sizani to win the vacant WBC silver youth junior lightweight title.

Coming in as a big underdog owing to his less impressive fight record of just four wins in five bouts with two stoppages, the 21-year-old gave Sizani trouble from the first round due to his unconventional boxing style of throwing punches from awkward angles.

Boasting five knockouts in as many bouts, the taller Sizani was unable to sort out Errikie’s style as he was out-jabbed and out-gunned before the Namibian nailed him with a rib shot which made him momentarily turn his back only to be rocked by a series of punches which crashed him to the canvas.

Though badly hurt and in no condition to continue, referee Simpiwe Mbini somehow gave Sizani the benefit of the doubt as he sent him back to the firing line with Errikie landing more punches to send him back onto the deck.

Sizani remained on the floor for heart-stopping moments while medical personnel frantically tried to revive him.

He eventually made it to his feet, albeit with still unsteady legs and groggy, but was able to wave to the crowd that he was fine.

Qhamani Mhlana retained his provincial mini-flyweight title with a split decision win over Athenkosi Thunzi; Sinovuyo Mthintelwa surprisingly surrendered his provincial flyweight belt via a split decision to Siyamthanda Mbali; Likho Sigabi escaped with a split decision over Awonke Tini in a featherweight firefight; Ayabulela Xatyana scored a second-round stoppage over Uyanda Mthongana in a junior featherweight duel; and Inathi Moyiko needed only 19 seconds to knock out Masibulele Mbumba in a welterweight bout.

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