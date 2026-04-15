Usyk defends decision to fight kickboxer Verhoeven

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Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off during a media conference at The Pelligon, London, on April 14

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk says he should be allowed to do what he wants after criticism of his decision to put his WBC title on the line against Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven.

Usyk, who has not boxed since beating Britain’s Daniel Dubois at London’s Wembley Stadium last July, will face Verhoeven on May 23 in Egypt.

The 39-year-old Ukrainian holds the IBF, WBA and WBC titles after vacating the WBO belt.

“A lot of people say, ‘Why do you choose this and not [fight] a boxer?’ Rico is a great guy, a dangerous guy,” Usyk told reporters in London.

“One time I want to do what I want, not what I need. A lot of time I do what other people need. ‘You have to box this person, or this or this.’ I say OK. Now I do what I want.”

Verhoeven has little professional boxing experience but has sparred in the past with Tyson Fury and had one bout in 2014 which he won by a knockout.

The Dutchman said his weight advantage would make a difference.

“When I land my best punch on him, of course he will go down — because it’s like a 20kg weight difference,” Verhoeven, 37, said.

“He’s like a built-up cruiserweight; I’m like a naturally born heavyweight — so that’s a big difference.”

Reuters