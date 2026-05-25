Offers have started pouring in for Kuse’s first WBC defence – Mitchell

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Siyakholwa 'One Way' Kuse and Melvin Jerusalem during their WBC international mini-flyweight fight at Emperors Palace Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni. Picture:

Mdantsane’s Siya Kuse may still be basking in glory, but he might have to return to the gym sooner than expected to prepare for his maiden WBC mini-flyweight title defence, as offers are already pouring in.

This was revealed to The Dispatch by Kuse’s manager, Brian Mitchell, at the weekend, while he was in KuGompo City with trainer Manny Fernandes for the boxers’ celebration parade.

Kuse won his strap by defeating the Filipino Melvin Jerusalem via unanimous decision in Johannesburg last week to avenge his previous loss to the same fighter in Manila in October last year.

Mitchell said they will have engagements with Kuse’s promoters, Golden Gloves, in the coming weeks to map out the future.

“The obvious question has been what is for the future,” Mitchell said. “It has been just a week, but we are getting offers as far as Japan and the world. We are going to have a sit-down with his promoters and decide on which route to take,” he said.

With Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo wanting to be the undisputed champion of the mini-flyweight division, he might find his path leading to Kuse in a year or so, Mitchell said. Collazo is the WBO and WBA holder and is currently pursuing the IBF title held by Filipino Pedro Taduran and Kuse’s WBC title.

I believe Oscar is going to fight for the IBF and will want to further unify if he gets it. That would be a massive fight for Kuse with Collazo in a year or so because it would be a chance for Kuse to win all the titles in the division — Brian Mitchell

A matchup between Collazo and the previous WBC holder, Jerusalem, was discussed for early 2026 but fell through due to promotional conflicts.

If he comes knocking at Kuse’s door, Mitchell said they would not decline.

“I believe Oscar is going to fight for the IBF and will want to further unify if he gets it. That would be a massive fight for Kuse with Collazo in a year or so because it would be a chance for Kuse to win all the titles in the division,” he said.

Mitchell said Kuse’s display in the Jerusalem fight was the best he has seen of the boxer and proved that he is fit for the big stage.

“Siya beat the best strawweight in the world, a guy who has defended his title multiple times; he is also a former WBO champion. Jerusalem was the real deal.

“He came here for 17 days to acclimatise and did not play games in training. I watched his videos. He was properly prepared.

“It was the best version of Melvin Jerusalem, and Siya took it to him from round one and went all the way through the fight. Credit to his trainer Manny Fernandes.”

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