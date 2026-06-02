Walmer’s Nozipho Bell determined to reclaim glory

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Walmer’s Nozipho Bell will be on a quest for redemption when she takes on Zimbabwean contender Chiedza Homakoma for the vacant WBF intercontinental junior-welterweight crown this weekend.

The much-anticipated title bout headlines the triple-header Zibondiwe Ziyabila eGqeberha Boxing Spectacle, hosted by Zantsi’s Showtime Productions, the MBDA and the NMBM at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Other headliners will see Razell Mohamed of Gqeberha defend her SA female junior-heavyweight title against Rita Mrwebi of Gauteng, and Knysna’s Mbuyiseli Ndukwaka challenge KuGompo City’s Hlumelo Gingana for the vacant IBO Africa lightweight title.

Bell is chasing success after losing her SA junior-lightweight belt to Bernice Ferreira in a 10-round defence at Silver Lakes Farm in Pretoria in November 2025.

In 2021 she was stripped of her WBF title for failing to stage a mandatory title defence within the time frame set by the federation. She was later also stripped of her IBF Intercontinental title.

To boost her ranking, the 37-year-old hopes to win the WBF intercontinental junior-welterweight title. She is currently ranked 17th on SA on BoxRec.

Winning this title will provide me with numerous opportunities to move up the ranks from where I was before. So I am prepared for this fight, and I intend to win it — Nozipho Bell

“My preparations for the fight are going very well,” Bell said. “I have been working with my former coach, Caiphus Ntante. I am still under my manager, Lonki, in KuQompo City.

“However, I felt I should prepare for this fight here at home in Gqeberha because I will be fighting here. It’s also been a long time since I fought at home in front of my supporters.

“Coach Caiphus knows me well. He knows how to push me to do my best. We’re working to win the fight in the early rounds, but even if we make it through 10 rounds, I’ll have the stamina and power to finish strong.

“After losing my SA title, I had a lot of questions about my career, but because I am a very positive person, and boxing teaches us that there will be difficult times in life, we must be able to pick ourselves up and stay positive.

“So for this fight I am mentally and physically prepared. God has given me the opportunity to pick myself back up.

“Winning this title will provide me with numerous opportunities to move up the ranks from where I was before. So I am prepared for this fight, and I intend to win it.

“Even the outpouring of support has been overwhelming. People are very excited to see my fight on Saturday, and I don’t want to disappoint them.”

Bell says she has seen some of Homakoma’s fights and knows what to expect from her. She is aware that female boxers are well-prepared and motivated when competing against her.

“They understand they are not just fighting any other boxer. They know that if they win against me, they will gain significant points, which will boost their rankings. So I, too, must prepare well. I respect my opponents, which is why I train hard for every fight.”

Bell urged the Bay boxing community to turn out in large numbers.

Doors open at 5pm.

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