SA’s T20 World Cup squad is short of experience in key areas, says Dale Steyn

Ottniel Baartman would have been a pick for Dale Steyn's T20 World Cup squad.

The announcement of South Africa’s squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup has sparked debate, with former Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn expressing concern about the lack of experience in key areas.

While Steyn believes the squad is generally solid, he questioned several selections and omissions, particularly the exclusion of Tristan Stubbs and in-form SA20 batter Ryan Rickelton, alongside the inclusion of relatively inexperienced players such as Jason Smith and teenage pacer Kwena Maphaka.

“It is a good squad; you have your obvious players there,” Steyn told SportsBoom.co.za.

“The starting XI would be fairly standard. But there are talks of players missing out, such as Stubbs and Rickelton, and inclusions, such as Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi to an extent, and Kwena Maphaka.”

Steyn emphasised the importance of experience at major tournaments, highlighting the significant jump from domestic cricket to World Cup pressure.

“When you go to a World Cup, you want senior, battle-hardened players who are familiar with the occasion.

“There’s a big difference between playing domestic cricket in front of a few hundred people and facing a Jasprit Bumrah with 100,000 fans screaming against you.”

He suggested some of the newer faces are unlikely to feature in the playing XI and may only serve as backups.

“I doubt Smith or Maphaka will play. De Zorzi might bat at three, which is fine; at least he’s been there and done that, especially after touring India recently, though he is currently injured.”

Dale Steyn has questioned the make-up of the Proteas' T20 World Cup squad (Dom Barnardt/Sportzpics for SA20)

Despite his concerns, Steyn acknowledged the squad’s strengths, pointing to experienced players who have taken South Africa deep into tournaments before.

“Overall, the squad looks sound. Guys who’ve taken us to a final are there. Quinny [Quinton de Kock] is there, Keshav Maharaj is our main spinner, and hopefully he finds form during the SA20.”

Steyn revealed he would have opted for more experienced bowlers instead of teenage sensation Maphaka.

“I would’ve chosen Ottniel Baartman or even Lutho Sipamla before Maphaka. Lutho toured India and did well. I get the excitement around a 19-year-old, but World Cups are about knowing what to expect.”

The exclusion of Stubbs and Rickelton has been one of the most debated aspects of the squad announcement. Rickelton has been a standout performer in the SA20, while Stubbs is a regular in all formats for South Africa.

Steyn believes inconsistent roles hurt Stubbs’ chances.

“Stubbs has been batting at three, five, six, up and down the order. When you look at the numbers, it doesn’t look great, but where has he actually been settled?”

In contrast, Steyn noted that players such as David Miller, Donovan Ferreira and Dewald Brevis have been consistently used in set roles.

“Those players have cemented their places. The one guy who moved around the order is the one who lost his spot. I feel for Stubbs, to be honest.”

Regarding Rickelton, Steyn believed his domestic dominance warranted selection, even as a reserve.

“Rickleton hasn’t got going for South Africa, but every time he plays in the SA20, he’s the highest run-scorer. I would’ve taken him anyway. He’s a fast learner and keeps getting better.”

However, Steyn admitted neither player was likely to make the starting XI.

One of the more surprising inclusions is Jason Smith, who has played just two T20 internationals for South Africa. Though he impressed in domestic cricket, Steyn warned about the difficulty of transitioning to the international stage.

“Doing well in domestic cricket is one thing. Going to a World Cup and facing the best in the world is another. That step up can be incredibly difficult.”

Smith made a promising start in the SA20 with a score of 41 against Durban’s Super Giants but has since struggled, averaging just over nine runs in subsequent matches.

As South Africa prepares for the global showpiece, Steyn’s comments underline a familiar debate: balancing exciting young talent with proven experience, a challenge that could define the Proteas’ World Cup campaign.

