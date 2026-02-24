Walter Fredricks T10 cricket launched for EL schools

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AW Barnes Primary U-13 cricket manager Cherilee James, grade 7 pupil Neymar Arends and U-13 cricket coach Jason van Zyl at the launch of the Walter Fredericks U-13 T10 Cup last week.

With Buffalo City having few major school cricket tournaments, a fresh initiative has emerged to spark participation and development.

The Walter Fredericks U-13 T10 Cup has been introduced as a new fixture, offering young cricketers an exciting platform to showcase their skills in the fast-paced format.

T10 is the shortest form of cricket contested in the modern era.

Two teams play a single innings, which is restricted to a maximum of 10 overs per side, with the game lasting about 90 minutes.

The tournament features teams from East London, St John’s, Parkside, Makinana, Cranberry, Nontuthuzelo, Aspiranza, and AW Barnes primary schools.

The tournament was launched in Buffalo Flats on Thursday and was attended by members from Border Cricket and stakeholders of the competition.

The schools received newly branded kits.

Border Icons in Sport, who strongly advocate the revival of school sports in the region, said: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Fredericks family for so thoughtfully honouring the legacy of their late father, Walter Fredericks, by sponsoring the Primary School Cricket Memorial Tournament.

“A special word of thanks to Mark Fredericks and Associates and the entire Fredericks family for their unwavering commitment to community upliftment throughout the years.

“Your generosity reflects not only a love for sport but also a deep belief in the potential of our youth.

“As highlighted at the launch by Border Icons in Sport chair, Gregory Fredericks, this tournament is more than a competition.

“It is a beacon of hope nurturing self-esteem, building character, and opening doors of opportunity for young people in communities often overshadowed by hardship.

“Sport teaches discipline, inspires learning, and creates pathways to brighter futures.

“Through your leadership and vision, this initiative rekindles active participation and restores pride in our nation’s youth,” the statement concluded

The tournament started on Monday.