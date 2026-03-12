Warriors chase top spot as Boland test awaits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Matthew de Villiers acknowledges his century made against the North West Dragons at St George's Park in Gqeberha on March 10 2026.

The Dafabet Warriors will be aiming to stay on the winning path when they travel to Paarl to face Boland in their next Cricket SA One-Day Cup clash on Saturday.

The Warriors head into the encounter on the back of a hard-fought 11-run victory over the North West Dragons at St George’s Park on Tuesday, a result that captain Matthew de Villiers believes highlighted both the team’s strengths and areas that still need refinement.

Reflecting on the batting performance, De Villiers, who played a key role in the final result with his maiden List A century (113), said the Warriors felt they could have pushed on for a slightly bigger total after establishing a solid platform.

“We were probably hoping for a bit more than we ended up with because we played ourselves into quite a good position,” he said.

A key moment in the innings came during the middle overs when the Warriors briefly lost momentum with a cluster of wickets. De Villiers said the focus then shifted to rebuilding through partnerships.

“It was important to keep things nice and simple and build a partnership with Jean [Du Plessis],” he said.

We spoke about sticking together through everything that was going on and staying connected and calm. As soon as you lose your composure, it becomes much easier for the opposition to chase down a total — Matthew de Villiers

Defending their total proved tense as the Dragons mounted a strong chase. However, De Villiers credited the team’s composure under pressure as a decisive factor.

“When the chase gets close like that, the key is to stay calm,” he said. “Things can get heated in those moments, especially after they got off to a good start in the power play.

“We were a little bit behind the eight-ball early on, but the message was just to keep things simple and stick to the game plan.”

He added that maintaining unity on the field was critical during the closing stages of the match.

“We spoke about sticking together through everything that was going on and staying connected and calm. As soon as you lose your composure, it becomes much easier for the opposition to chase down a total.”

One of the turning points in the match was the energetic spell from fast bowler Gideon Peters, whose aggressive approach helped swing momentum back in the Warriors’ favour. He claimed a List A career best of 5/48.

“Seeing Gideon running in with that intent of really wanting a wicket brought the game back for us. We didn’t start like we wanted to, but he made a big difference, even when he wasn’t taking wickets,” he said.

We know Boland play very good cricket at their home ground,” he said. “For us it’s about taking the positives from the last game, refreshing, and focusing on the process — Matthew de Villiers

Despite the victory, De Villiers acknowledged that the Warriors would need to tidy up certain aspects of their bowling before facing Boland, particularly the number of extras conceded.

“We’re averaging more than 25 extras a game at the moment. We need to get the bowling group together and work on that.

“We’re doing a lot of the basics very well, but those extras are hurting us and allowing chases to get closer than they should.”

De Villiers anticipates a tough challenge from a Boland side that traditionally performs strongly at home.

“We know Boland play very good cricket at their home ground. For us it’s about taking the positives from the last game, refreshing, and focusing on the process.”

With the race for the top of the standings heating up, the Warriors are determined to maintain their push for a place in the final.

The latest standings are (matches in brackets):

Warriors 14 (4), Lions 13 (4), Titans 8 (3), Boland 8 (4), Dragons 7 (4), Dolphins 6 (4), WP 4 (4), Tuskers 2 (3).

